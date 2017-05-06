Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2022: Growing Demand for Telecom Tower Sharing & Increasing Deployment of IoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market By Type of Service (Mobile Service and Fixed-line Service), By Type of Equipment (Networking Equipment, Transmitting Device and End Point Device), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Telecom infrastructure market in Vietnam is projected to cross $ 10 billion mark by 2022

Evolving technologies, rising adoption of online payments and focus towards smart cities are estimated to significantly boost Vietnam telecom infrastructure market over the course of next five years. Mobile services segment accounted for the largest share in telecom infrastructure market in 2016 in Vietnam, followed by fixed-line service.

Increasing internet penetration and number of mobile subscribers are expected to spur growth in Vietnam's telecom infrastructure market through 2022. Moreover, support from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to the companies in providing 4G LTE license and installation of fiber-optic infrastructure are expected to positively impact the country's telecom infrastructure market during 2017-2022. Additionally, with telecom service providers predominantly focusing on extending their network coverage and offering more efficient and cost effective services, the telecom infrastructure market in the country is expected to grow in the coming years.



Few of the major players operating in telecom infrastructure market in Vietnam include Viettel, MobiFone, Vinafone, Vietnamobile, and GTel.



Market Trends & Developments



Growing Demand for Telecom Tower Sharing

Increasing Deployment of IoT

Rising Smartphone Market

High Adoption of Technology

Shifting Focus towards Modernization

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Telecom Infrastructure Market Overview



5. Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market Landscape



6. Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market Outlook



7. Vietnam Mobile Service Telecom Infrastructure Market Outlook



8. Vietnam Fixed-line Service Telecom Infrastructure Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Vietnam Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



CMC Telecom

FPT Telecom

GTel Mobile JSC

Hanoi Telecom

MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation

SAIGON POSTEL Corp.(SPT)

POSTEL Corp.(SPT) Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group(VNPT)

Vietnamobile Telecommunication Joint Stock Company

Viettel Telecom Company

Vinaphone

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdzdh5/vietnam_telecom

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716