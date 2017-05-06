Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2022: Growing Demand for Telecom Tower Sharing & Increasing Deployment of IoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market By Type of Service (Mobile Service and Fixed-line Service), By Type of Equipment (Networking Equipment, Transmitting Device and End Point Device), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Telecom infrastructure market in Vietnam is projected to cross $ 10 billion mark by 2022
Evolving technologies, rising adoption of online payments and focus towards smart cities are estimated to significantly boost Vietnam telecom infrastructure market over the course of next five years. Mobile services segment accounted for the largest share in telecom infrastructure market in 2016 in Vietnam, followed by fixed-line service.
Increasing internet penetration and number of mobile subscribers are expected to spur growth in Vietnam's telecom infrastructure market through 2022. Moreover, support from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to the companies in providing 4G LTE license and installation of fiber-optic infrastructure are expected to positively impact the country's telecom infrastructure market during 2017-2022. Additionally, with telecom service providers predominantly focusing on extending their network coverage and offering more efficient and cost effective services, the telecom infrastructure market in the country is expected to grow in the coming years.
Few of the major players operating in telecom infrastructure market in Vietnam include Viettel, MobiFone, Vinafone, Vietnamobile, and GTel.
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Demand for Telecom Tower Sharing
- Increasing Deployment of IoT
- Rising Smartphone Market
- High Adoption of Technology
- Shifting Focus towards Modernization
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Telecom Infrastructure Market Overview
5. Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market Landscape
6. Vietnam Telecom Infrastructure Market Outlook
7. Vietnam Mobile Service Telecom Infrastructure Market Outlook
8. Vietnam Fixed-line Service Telecom Infrastructure Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Vietnam Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- CMC Telecom
- FPT Telecom
- GTel Mobile JSC
- Hanoi Telecom
- MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation
- SAIGON POSTEL Corp.(SPT)
- Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group(VNPT)
- Vietnamobile Telecommunication Joint Stock Company
- Viettel Telecom Company
- Vinaphone
