

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crayola Friday unveiled a new blue crayon and is asking its customers to name it.



The new shade of blue, which was discovered in 2009 by chemist Mas Subramanian and his team at Oregon State University, replaces the Dandelion from the Pennsylvania-based company's 24-count crayon box.



The blue hue actually does not have any official name, that is why Crayola is taking suggestions from fans to name it. The color would be available in Crayola products late this year ahead of the holiday shopping season.



'We strive to keep our color palette innovative and on-trend, which is why we're excited to introduce a new blue crayon color inspired by the YInMn pigment,' said Smith Holland, CEO and President of Crayola, in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX