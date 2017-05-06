CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today announced approval by its shareholders of the appointment of the 12 nominees as directors of TransCanada. At its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, each of the following 12 nominees were elected as directors of TransCanada on a vote by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of TransCanada, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed:

# Votes % Votes Nominee # Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld Kevin E. Benson 490,849,677 99.70 1,490,399 0.30 Derek H. Burney 490,454,317 99.62 1,879,641 0.38 Stephan Cretier 491,105,654 99.75 1,235,741 0.25 Russell K. Girling 491,216,793 99.77 1,125,652 0.23 S. Barry Jackson 488,982,397 99.32 3,357,679 0.68 John E. Lowe 491,289,678 99.79 1,044,280 0.21 Paula Rosput Reynolds 488,695,671 99.26 3,646,771 0.74 Mary Pat Salomone 490,611,527 99.65 1,730,918 0.35 Indira Samarasekera 491,121,319 99.75 1,218,760 0.25 D. Michael G. Stewart 490,975,180 99.72 1,358,778 0.28 Siim A. Vanaselja 460,603,007 93.55 31,739,438 6.45 Richard E. Waugh 490,705,701 99.67 1,636,741 0.33

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and posted to the Investor Centre section of the company website at www.transcanada.com by no later than Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 91,500 kilometres (56,900 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in over 10,100 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com and our blog to learn more, or connect with us on social media and 3BL Media.

