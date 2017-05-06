VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- TELUS Corporation (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 3 million TELUS common shares - or approximately 0.51% of TELUS' outstanding common shares - at a price of $43.50 per share. TELUS does not endorse this unsolicited offer, has no association with TRC Capital or its offer, and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares to the offer.

TELUS cautions shareholders that the mini-tender offer has been made at a price below market price for TELUS shares. The offer represents a discount of 4.52% on the TSX closing price and 4.58% on the NYSE closing price for TELUS common shares on May 2, 2017, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.

According to TRC Capital's offer documents, TELUS shareholders who have tendered their shares can withdraw their shares at any time before 12:01 am Eastern time on June 2, 2017 by following the procedures described in the offer documents. TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other public companies in Canada and elsewhere.

Mini-tender offers are designed to seek less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares, avoiding disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most bids under Canadian and U.S. securities regulations. Both the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have expressed serious concerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investors might tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative to the actual market price of their securities or without comparing the offer price to the current market price. For further information regarding regulatory perspectives on mini-tender offers, please see the following:

-- Comments from the CSA on mini-tenders: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/Securities_Law/Policies/Policy6/61- 301_Staff_Guidance_on_the_Practice_of_%E2%80%9CMini- Tenders%E2%80%9D__CSA_Staff_Notice_/ -- SEC advisory on mini-tender offers: www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

TELUS strongly encourages brokers, dealers and other market participants to exercise caution and review the letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosures on the SEC website at www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm

TELUS requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution of materials relating to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer for TELUS shares.

