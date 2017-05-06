SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of DigitalGlobe, Inc. - DGI

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / The law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of DigitalGlobe, Inc. ("DigitalGlobe" or "the Company") (NYSE: DGI - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. ("MDA").

Under the terms of the transaction, DigitalGlobe shareholders will receive only 0.3132 of a share of MDA common stock and $17.50 in cash for each share of DigitalGlobe stock they own. The transaction values DigitalGlobe at only approximately $35.00 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Board of DigitalGlobe breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether MDA is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many DigitalGlobe shareholders. For example, shares of DigitalGlobe stock have traded at $42.67 per share and the price being paid by MDA is below an analyst price target of $38.50 per share.

