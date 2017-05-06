Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal surface-to-air missiles market2017-2021report. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005780/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global surface-to-air missiles market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global surface-to-air missiles market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on launch type (vehicle-launched and shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

"The global surface-to-air missiles market is projected to grow to nearly USD 5 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast period. The recent procurement of missiles by countries such as China, India, the US, Russia, and Japan to strengthen their border security is a key driver of the market," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global surface-to-air missiles market is characterized by a few multinational and regional suppliers catering to a wide range of product and service requirements. Vendors in the market primarily compete based on technology modifications, cost, quality, and reliability factors. Dominant and established suppliers in the Americas and EMEA possess an impressive technical skillset. The existing key vendors in the market need to identify and respond to the evolving geopolitical situations to ensure their long-term survival in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five vendors in the global surface-to-air missiles market

Denel SOC

Denel SOC is among the largest manufacturers of defense-based equipment in South Africa and operates in the military aerospace and landward defense environment. Denel SOC's division Denel Dynamics is involved in the manufacture of tactical missiles, precision-guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and space solutions.

MBDA

MBDA, along with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures missiles and missile systems for army, navy, and air force divisions all over the world. Its product offerings include ground-based air defense services, air dominance solutions, battlefield engagement solutions, maritime supply solutions, and subsystems and components services.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea, and space applications. The company's business offerings include aero warfare, air defense, land warfare, naval warfare, space, technologies, and security integrated systems.

Raytheon

Raytheon provides solutions for defense and other government sectors across the globe. The company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects and command, communications, control and intelligence systems, and a broad range of mission support services.

Thales

Thales provides solutions primarily for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide. The company is involved in the production and development of aerospace products and solutions. Thales also provides security equipment for the defense and aerospace market and maintenance, repair, and upgrades of aircraft parts.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Alternative Fuel Powered Military Vehicles Market 2017-2021

Global Spotting Scope Market 2017-2021

Global Naval ISR Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like defense technologygeneral aviation, and homeland security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005780/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com