Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance: Seminar Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (San Francisco, CA, United States - August 10-11, 2017) - Research and Markets

This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives:

- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

- Review case studies.

- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

- RoHS and REACH guidelines

- Basics of RoHS

- Background and content of RoHS

- Responsibility for RoHS

- International requirements of RoHS

- Material testing methods

- Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

- Reporting to management and government agencies



Areas Covered:



- REACH Registration of Substances

- Introduction to REACH

- Articles and REACH

- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

- Supply chain communication

- Compliance enforcement

- Basics of RoHS

- Background and content of RoHS

- Responsibility for RoHS

- International requirements of RoHS

- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

- Determining best practices for collecting data

- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

- Understanding compliance software platforms

- Manual and Automated Data Collection

- Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions

- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

- Building templates for policy and procedures

- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence



For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8gtb8g/reach_and_rohs

