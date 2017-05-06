VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Big Wind Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: BWC)(CSE: BWC.CN)(CNSX: BWC) announced today that Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has appointed its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Devinder Randhawa as the interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

