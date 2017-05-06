FTD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 OF LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IN CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST FTD COMPANIES, INC. - (FTD)

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 19, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FTD Companies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FTD), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 13, 2015 and March 14, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

If you purchased securities of FTD and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 19, 2017.

FTD and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2017, FTD revealed disappointing financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. FTD disclosed that its losses were primarily due to $84 million goodwill impairment charges concerning its Provide Commerce segment. FTD further announced that it had identified errors regarding "the assessment of cross-border indirect taxes" and, as a result, it will restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2015 and for the quarters in the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016.

On this news, the price of FTD's shares plummeted.

