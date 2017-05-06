CELADON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 OF LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IN CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CELADON GROUP INC. - (CGI)

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 19, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Celadon Group Inc. (NYSE: CGI) if they purchased the Company's shares between December 30, 2016 and April 18, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 19, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Celadon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include that: (i) Celadon's equity contribution to its joint venture with Element Financial Corp. was $68.2 million, not the $100 million Celadon reported in public filings; and (ii) Celadon is being investigated by the SEC.

On April 5, 2017, Prescience Point Research Group reported that Celadon "has used off-balance sheet entities...and manipulative accounting practices to hide its insolvent condition from investors and creditors." Then, on April 19, 2017, Prescience reported that it received correspondence from the SEC indicating that Celadon was under investigation.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

