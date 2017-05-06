MADRID, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/06/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE)

- Madrid-based Integrated ATPL online application now open: www.caeoaa.com/madrid/integrated-atpl-program

CAE announced today at the 2017 Pilots Career Live (PCL) Madrid the expansion of its cadet training network to Spain, supporting European commercial airlines' increasing need for more professional pilots in the region. CAE is now accepting applications for the Madrid-based integrated ATPL program. Classes are scheduled to begin in July at CAE's training centre in Madrid.

As part of the ab-initio pilot training program, aspiring captains will begin the EASA theoretical knowledge training at CAE's training centre in Madrid, followed by flight training in Phoenix, AZ, USA and Oxford, UK.

"We are very proud to help cadets achieve their professional pilot careers, while supporting our commercial airline partners' increasing need for more pilots worldwide," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "We are delighted to build on our cadet to captain training offering in Spain and are committed to continue recruiting and training our airline customers' future captains and developing their professional pilots' competencies".

CAE will be hosting various information sessions across Spain to promote the cadet program. We will be in Sevilla on May 13, Valencia on May 14, Madrid on May 20 and Barcelona on May 21st. Registration for the information sessions is available at www.caeoaa.com/events/spain

CAE Madrid is the training partner of choice of Spain's major airlines and low-cost carriers, providing pilot and cabin crew training. CAE currently operates ten full-flight simulators at the CAE Madrid training centre, training more than 1,000 pilots and cabin crew every year.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

