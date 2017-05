ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is considering postponing delivery of 10 Airbus SE A350 jetliners valued at about $3 billion, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.



The report specified that Delta will take five A350-900s this year as planned, it wants to postpone deliveries slated for 2019 and 2020 by three years.



Spokesmen for Delta and Airbus declined to comment.



