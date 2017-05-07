As Maison Mumm's CEO, Usain Bolt reinvents victory celebrations for the Kentucky Derby

NEW YORK, May 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On the occasion of the Kentucky Derby, the Maison Mumm's new Chief Entertainment Officer (CEO) Usain Bolt inaugurated an innovative way to celebrate. In Kentucky, Mumm celebrated with a revolutionary bottle design: Mumm Grand Cordon.

A new way to celebrate

At this year's Kentucky Derby, dedicated fun-seeker Usain Bolt and Maison Mumm broke with the traditional conventions of celebration. A huge fan of horse racing, Usain also launched the world's largest champagne toast.

Mission accomplished

As Mumm's new CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer), Usain accomplished his first mission by taking over the Maison's US offices in New York City. The fastest man in the world shared his contagious party spirit among the employees and guests to showcase Mumm's enduring partnership with the Kentucky Derby, along with the Maison's values of DareWinCelebrate. His enthusiasm was so infectious that Mumm's cellar master even took a turn on the decks, leading to a memorable DJ battle with Usain. He also celebrated this daring moment with models Nina Agdal, Chanel Iman and actor Mario Cantone. Bolt's unique management role was captured on film by NBC's Access Hollywood crew: aired on the Monday following the race, the segment shows Usain DJing at Mumm's Daring Derby party and answering questions about his new role as CEO.

"We're delighted to be continuing our relationship as the Kentucky Derby's official champagne partner," said Cesar Giron, Chairman and CEO of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouet. "Like Mumm, the Kentucky Derby celebrates sporting prowess and determination, and is steeped in history. Usain Bolt also fits perfectly with the unconventional and daring ethos of our iconic champagne house."

A revolutionary bottle

Maison Mumm celebrated victory in Kentucky with a revolutionary new bottle design for Mumm Grand Cordon. Designed by the groundbreaking Welsh designer Ross Lovegrove, this contemporary creation features a red sash indented directly into the glass and no front label. Sabered by Usain in the video that first announced his appointment, it embodies the Maison's spirit of DareWinCelebrate. Ever associated with daring achievers, Mumm is a natural partner for the most exciting sports events worldwide.To see pictures of the event, please go to this link:

