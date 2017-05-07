Marcus Hiles - Outlines Numerous Advantages of Living in San Antonio

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2017 / One of America's fastest growing cities, sixth largest in the country for the population size, San Antonio, TX has added 30,000 people to its current permanent population in the past year. Dallas-based real estate developer and philanthropist Marcus Hiles is intent on sharing why this Texas enclave proves so attractive. Confident about the future of the glittering urban gem, Hiles sees the city's fourth fastest growth rate in the U.S. as a direct result of its exceptional lifestyle.

The south central Texas municipality of San Antonio has a solid economy expected to post job growth of nearly 40 percent over the next decade according to Sperling's best places, leading with positions in business management, engineering, legal, education, arts and entertainment, and health care positions. Five area companies made the Fortune 500 list in 2015, citing several local organizations on the '100 Best Companies to Work For' list. In addition, the military Joint Base San Antonio, comprised of Randolph, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland, and Camp Bullis, draws a large population of service personnel with a range of important technical and medical skills. The softer side of the city boasts rich cultural celebrations, historic architecture, a vibrant art and music community. Owing to its Spanish heritage and proximity to Mexico, the region is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, bolstered by lots of fresh, local food prepared by more than 4,000 different restaurant options in a variety of styles from fast food to fine dining. The cherry on top is San Antonio's climate with an average annual high temperature of 79.8° F and low of 57.6° F, an average annual rainfall of 32.91 inches, relative humidity measuring between 60 and 70 percent, and 300 days of glorious sunshine each calendar year.

Reflecting a desirable list of benefits offered to residents of San Antonio, the best news is that housing costs, while rising, remain less expensive here compared to the rest of the nation according to a Jan. 27, 2016 Forbes article. The city also reflects a healthy rental housing market, experiencing an approximate 4 percent rent increase in 2015 according to Freddie Mac's latest forecast, with demand for more luxury amenities accompanying wage increases. Upscale interior features of hardwood floors, 9-10 foot ceilings, tall windows, granite counters, porcelain tile, and formal entries in communities located in The Mansions at Briggs Ranch and the Estates at Briggs Ranch offer posh lifestyles at competitive prices. Both communities, created and managed by Marcus Hiles also boast outdoor amenities featuring nature trails, summer kitchens, extended WiFi, pools, splash parks, and convenient access to golf courses, contributing to an overall improvement in health, wellness, and leisure activity.

Founded by Marcus Hiles more than two decades ago, Western Rim Property Services provides elegant, well-appointed urban and suburban living, benefiting from Hiles' insight, expertise, and commitment to delivering an affordable upscale lifestyle. In addition to overseeing the extensive operations of his real estate businesses, Marcus Hiles is an active philanthropist, generously donating funds, supplies, and land purposed to educate, uplift, and improve the lives of others.

