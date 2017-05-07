Regulatory News:

Cardety (Paris:CARD) and Carmila, two property companies specialising in the management of shopping centres and retail parks adjoining stores under the Carrefour Group banner, today announced that the information document (Document E) relating to the proposed merger announced by the two companies on the March 2, 2017 was filed on May 5, 2017 with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF) under reference number E. 17-040.

The merger will be submitted for approval by Carmila and Cardety's shareholders at their respective Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 12, 2017.

Following this approval, the merged entity will be renamed Carmila.

The contemplated merger between Carmila and Cardety would lead to the creation of the leader in food-anchored shopping centres and of the third largest listed retail property company in continental Europe. With 205 shopping centres and retail parks and a total leasable surface area of 1.27 million sqm, the new entity would have a gross asset value1 of 5.3 billion euros (based on proforma financial information as of December 31, 2016).

The Document E includes updated Proforma Financial Information versus information published by Cardety and Carmila in a joined press release dated April 5, 2017.

Copies of the Document E are made available free of charge to the public at Carmila and Cardety's head offices (58, avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.). It can also be consulted on the Carmila website (www.carmila.com, in the Finance section), on Cardety's website (www.cardety.com, in the Finance section Financial Information) and will be posted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Carmila and Cardety draw the public's attention to the risks factors included in the Document E, its Appendix II and in Cardety's 2016 Annual Report.

Carmila was founded on April 16, 2014 by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio consisted, as at December 31, 2016, of 194 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and valued at Euro 5.2 billion. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to commercial attractiveness: marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila's 2016 audited consolidated financial statements were published on April 5, 2017 and are available on the website at www.carmila.com, in the Finance section.

Cardety (formerly named Carrefour Property Development) is a listed property company benefiting from the tax regime for real estate investment funds and principally engaged in the development, acquisition and management of retail parks and shopping centre units. Cardety stock is listed in Compartment C of the Paris Euronext under ISIN Code FR0010828137 and Mnemonic Code CARD

The press release announcing Cardety's 2016 audited results under IFRS and 2016 Annual Report are available on the website www.cardety.com, in the Regulated Information section.

