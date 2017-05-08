OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/07/17 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat issued the following statement in response to flooding in the National Capital Region:

Recent flooding in the region has resulted in local evacuations, as well as road closures. As a result, and to allow emergency services to help those in need, the Government of Canada is advising its employees not to travel to their offices on Monday, May 8, if:

-- they normally travel to their offices via the interprovincial bridges ; or, -- they work in federal buildings in Gatineau, as these buildings will be closed.

With the flood situation continuing to worsen in many regions of Ontario and Quebec, the top priority is the safety and security of employees and those in the affected communities.

Updates will be provided as they become available. The Government of Canada, through the Government Operations Centre, continues to monitor and assess the national flooding situation carefully as it continues to evolve.

Anyone affected by these measures who may require immediate services, please contact 1-800-OCANADA (1-800-622-6232).

Quebec Transport -- Ontario Transport

