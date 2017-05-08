

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release March figures for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Approvals are expected to slip 4.0 percent on month and 10.0 percent on year after rising 8.3 percent on month and falling 4.9 percent on year in February.



Australia also will see April results for the business confidence and conditions survey from NAB, as well as job ads data from ANZ.



In March, the business confidence index had a score of +6 and conditions were at +14, while job advertisements gained 0.3 percent on month.



Japan will provide April results for its consumer confidence index; in March, the index score was 43.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX