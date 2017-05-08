

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) or BD announced that it has commenced registered offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, and $2.25 billion of depositary shares, each representing a 1/20th interest in its mandatory convertible preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, Series A. Pursuant to the offerings, BD intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase from BD up to an additional $225 million of common stock and up to an additional $225 million of depositary shares.



BD intends to use the proceeds from the offerings to finance a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with BD's previously announced acquisition of C. R. Bard Inc. and to pay related fees and expenses. The acquisition is expected to close in the fall of 2017. The closings of these offerings are not conditioned on each other or on the closing of the acquisition.



Unless previously converted or redeemed, on or around May 1, 2020, each then outstanding share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will automatically convert into a number of shares of BD's common stock based on the applicable conversion rate, and each depositary share will automatically convert into a number of shares of common stock equal to a proportionate fractional interest in such shares of common stock.



Currently, no public market exists for the depositary shares. BD intends to apply to list the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'BDXA.'



