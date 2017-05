PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.



Mr Macron won by 66.06% to 33.94% to become, at 39, the country's youngest president.



Mr Macron will also become the first president from outside the two traditional main parties since the modern republic's foundation in 1958.



Macron said that a new page was being turned in French history.



