

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is close to buying Tribune Media Co. (TRCO) for about $45 per share, or about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. While an agreement may be announced as early as Monday, the deal could still fall apart.



21st Century Fox Inc., with funding from Blackstone Group LP, had been planning an offer for Tribune but in the end didn't submit a bid. Nexstar Media Group Inc. also was preparing an offer, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX