

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA)and Charter Communications Inc. are striking a wireless partnership, the wall street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter,



Comcast recently released plans to offer a wireless service to its customers and purchased airwaves that could be used to offer it in a government spectrum auction. Charter has said it would offer wireless service as soon as next year.



The scope of the partnership is unclear. It could be announced shortly, the Journal said.



