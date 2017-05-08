

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in four consecutive trading days, sliding almost 55 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau although the market may stop the bleeding on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to upbeat U.S. employment data and French election results. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower again on Friday as losses from the resource stocks were tempered by support from the financial sector and a mixed bag from the property stocks.



For the day, the index shed 24.33 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 3,103.04 after trading between 3,092.09 and 3,117.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index skidded 1.24 percent to end at 1,872.79.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.30 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.04 percent, Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, Vanke lost 0.68 percent, Gemdale added 0.46 percent, PetroChina fell 0.40 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 0.90 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, pushing the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.



The NASDAQ added 25.42 points or 0.4 percent to 6,100.76, while the S&P was up 9.77 points or 0.41 percent to 2,399.29 and the Dow added 55.47 points or 0.26 percent to 21,006.94. For the week, the Dow added 0.3 percent, the NASDAQ was up 0.9 percent and the S&P gained 0.6 percent.



The firm close followed the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which showed stronger than expected job growth in April. The data reinforced expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.



Traders were reluctant to make big moves ahead of the weekend's presidential runoff in France - but centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has been projected as the winner, likely fueling the markets. Macron soundly defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to become, at 39, the country's youngest president.



Crude oil futures steadied Friday after plunging to their lowest of the year. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 60 cents at $46.12 a barrel, having dropped below $45 earlier in the session.



