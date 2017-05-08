BEIJING, CHINA and PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/07/17 -- Barefoot Networks today announced that three of the world's largest technology companies operating some of the most demanding networks -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Tencent Holding Ltd. are partnering with Barefoot to take advantage of its ground-breaking programmable forwarding plane technology in their networks. Barefoot's 6.5Tb/s Tofino™ switch, the world's fastest and P4™ programmable switch chip, can be deployed in networks to enable unrivaled visibility, down to the packet level, without sacrificing performance.

The demand for performance, scale and visibility in networks today is exceeding the capability of existing fixed-function switch chips used to build them. From mega-scale data centers delivering new applications to carriers rolling out next-generation data rates and services, networks are being subjected to requirements that cannot be fulfilled by traditional fixed-function switch-silicon based systems. Barefoot is enabling its customers to design, develop and deploy custom forwarding plane functionality addressing the unmet needs of customers, whether it be new network functions like load balancing and DDoS protection, or full visibility into the network using In-band Network Telemetry (INT).

"Tencent's network needs to provide high-quality services to businesses and be programmable to accommodate the massive scale requirements and new applications," said Tom Bie, VP of Technology and Engineering Group at Tencent. "Barefoot Tofino and P4 technologies allow for rolling out required network features quickly and respond to network anomalies and failures with a global view and real-time deep insights."

"At Baidu, we continuously deliver state-of-the-art services to our customers and this requires our network to be simple, fast and programmable," said Liu Chao, Senior Director, System Department at Baidu. "Barefoot Tofino and P4 have enabled us to deploy new network functions like layer 4 load balancing and network address translation right on the top-of-rack-switch."

Delivering high-performance switch products that match different customers' requirements has been a challenge for networking equipment manufacturers due to their reliance on fixed-function silicon and the limitations associated with them. Barefoot Tofino is enabling network equipment manufacturers like H3C, Ruije and ZTE to build products that will uniquely meet the exacting requirements of their customers.

"As a leading provider of new IT infrastructure and solutions, H3C welcomes innovation in Ethernet switching ASICs," said Shouwen Bi, Vice General Manager of Product Marketing Department, New H3C Group. "Barefoot Tofino brings significant value to all the stakeholders of the IT industry accelerating the industry into SDN 2.0 era."

"ZTE looks to deliver ground-breaking innovation to its customers by partnering with Barefoot," said Zhu Yongxing, Vice President at ZTE. "We are excited to use Barefoot Tofino and P4 to create products that deliver scale, performance and customer-specific functionality for data center, 5G transport and NFV deployments."

"Barefoot Tofino's programmability at the forwarding plane level is very attractive to Ruije," said Liu Zhongdong, President at Ruije. "It allows us to create innovative and differentiated products for our data center customers allowing them to build networks that are agile and efficient."

"Barefoot has started a revolution in the tech industry with its programmable forwarding plane technology, including the P4-programmable 6.5Tb/s Tofino Ethernet switch ASIC along with the Capilano software development environment," said Craig Barratt, CEO of Barefoot Networks. "We are excited to see our customers embrace the simplicity and efficiency that our technology brings to networking and we look forward to seeing higher volume shipments and deployments later this year."

Barefoot Networks is presenting at the P4 2017 China Summit in Beijing, China on May 8, 2017. The event is hosted at the Crowne Plaza Zhongguancun hotel. The event includes talks by luminaries from industry and academia talking about the future of networking. Speakers include Liu Yunjie, Professor at the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Yu Yingtao, CEO of H3C; Qiao Yan, Principal Architect at H3C; Yiqun Cai, Vice President at Alibaba Group; Dennis Cai, Chief Architect at Alibaba Group; Craig Barratt, CEO of Barefoot Networks; and Nick McKeown, Chief Scientist and Co-founder of Barefoot Networks.

The event is organized by P4.org and SDNLab. For more details visit http://www.sdnlab.com/18989.html

Sampling to customers since Q4 2016, Barefoot Networks' Tofino ethernet switch ASICs and Capilano SDE remove the last barrier to full network programmability by opening the forwarding plane, enabling full and granular control of the networking stack down to the packets flowing on the wire.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers. Its business consists of three segments: search services, transaction services and iQiyi. Search services are keyword-based marketing services targeted at and triggered by Internet users' search queries, which mainly include its pay-for-performance (P4P) services and other online marketing services. Its transaction services include Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Takeout Delivery, Baidu Maps, Baidu Connect, Baidu Wallet and others. iQiyi is an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, variety shows and other programs. For more information, visit https://www.baidu.com/

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Every day, hundreds of millions of people communicate, share experiences, consume information and seek entertainment through our integrated platforms. Tencent's diversified services include QQ, Weixin/ WeChat for communications; Qzone for social networking; QQ Game Platform for online games; QQ.com and Tencent News for information and Tencent Video for video content.

Tencent was founded in Shenzhen in 1998 and went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index. Tencent seeks to evolve with the Internet by investing in innovation, providing a mutually beneficial environment for partners, and staying close to users. For more information, visit http://www.tencent.com

About Barefoot Networks

Barefoot Networks launched in 2016 after two years of developing the most programmable and -- at 6.5Terabits/second -- the fastest switches ever built; twice as fast as the previous on record. By enabling organizations to define the network forwarding plane in software, Barefoot empowers network owners and their infrastructure partners to design, optimize, and innovate to meet their specific requirements and gain competitive advantage. In combining the P4 programming language with fast programmable switches, Barefoot has also created an ecosystem for compilers, tools, and P4 programs to make P4 accessible to anybody. Barefoot's founders -- Pat Bosshart, Martin Izzard, Dan Lenoski, Nick McKeown -- bring the company more than 100 years of experience in building the fastest and biggest networking systems in the world. Backed by Google Inc., Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Alibaba, Tencent, and by premier venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Andreessen Horowitz, Barefoot Networks is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit http://www.barefootnetworks.com. Follow us on Twitter: @barefootnetwork. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/barefootnetworks

Barefoot Networks, the Foot Logo and Tofino are trademarks of Barefoot Networks.

