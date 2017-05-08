

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which resumed trading on Monday following the Golden Week holiday, is notably higher following the positive lead from Wall Street on Friday and on news that pro-European Union centrist Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election. In addition, a weaker yen boosted shares of exporters.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 304.19 points or 1.56 percent to 19,749.89, off a high of 19,798.35 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly advancing on a weaker yen. Sony is rising 3 percent, Panasonic is adding more than 2 percent and Canon is up almost 1 percent, while Toshiba is losing more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is up 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 3 percent and JXTG Holdings is advancing more than 2 percent as crude oil prices rose Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Daiwa House Industry, Ricoh and Concordia Financial are all rising more than 4 percent each, while Fujitsu is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Olympus Corp is down almost 6 percent, Otsuka Holdings is losing more than 3 percent and Minebea Mitsumi is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will provide April results for its consumer confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report showed stronger than expected job growth in the month of April. While the data paints a positive picture for the economy, it has reinforced expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.



The Dow rose 55.47 points or 0.3 percent to 21,006.94, the Nasdaq climbed 25.42 points or 0.4 percent to 6,100.76 and the S&P 500 advanced 9.77 points or 0.4 percent to 2,399.29.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday ahead of the French presidential election. The French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures steadied Friday as bargain hunters swooped in to halt the recent decline. WTI crude for June delivery climbed $0.70 to $46.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



