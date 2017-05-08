

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street following the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and on relief after pro-European Union centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win the closely-watched French presidential election. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index hit a seventeen-month intraday high.



The Australian market is advancing for the first time in five days, tracking the gains on Wall Street Friday. Banks are higher after Westpac reported an increase in profit for the first half of the year.



News that pro-European centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has defeated the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the closely-watched French presidential election also lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 41.70 points or 0.71 percent to 5,878.30, off a high of 5,885.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 42.00 points or 0.72 percent to 5,905.80.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing almost 3 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is higher by more than 3 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent and Santos is up almost 2 percent after crude oil prices gained on Friday.



Origin Energy has agreed to sell its under-development Stockyard Hill wind farm project in Victoria to China's Goldwin for A$110 million. The energy producer and retailer's shares are higher by almost 3 percent.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank - are advancing in a range of 0.3 percent to 1.1 percent.



Westpac reported a 6 percent increase in first-half net profit and a 3 percent increase in cash profit, but warned that demand for housing credit is likely to slow.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are lower after gold prices declined on Friday. Newcrest Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.



Fairfax Media's board said it is considering an unsolicited A$2.2 billion proposal from a consortium led by U.S. private equity giant TPG Capital and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to split up its business. Shares of Fairfax Media are gaining more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see March figures for building approvals, April results for the business confidence and conditions survey from NAB, and job ads data from ANZ today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7413, up from US$0.7386 on Friday.



The Japanese market, which resumed trading following the Golden Week holiday last week, is notably higher following the positive lead from Wall Street and on news that pro-European Union centrist Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election. In addition, a weaker yen boosted shares of exporters.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 304.19 points or 1.56 percent to 19,749.89, off a high of 19,798.35 earlier. The Nikkei rose to its highest intraday level since December 18, 2015.



The major exporters are mostly advancing on a weaker yen. Sony is rising 3 percent, Panasonic is adding more than 2 percent and Canon is up almost 1 percent, while Toshiba is losing more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is up 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 3 percent and JXTG Holdings is advancing more than 2 percent as crude oil prices rose Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Daiwa House Industry, Ricoh and Concordia Financial are all rising more than 4 percent each, while Fujitsu is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Olympus Corp is down almost 6 percent, Otsuka Holdings is losing more than 3 percent and Minebea Mitsumi is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will provide April results for its consumer confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all higher. Bucking the trend, Shanghai is modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report showed stronger than expected job growth in the month of April. While the data paints a positive picture for the economy, it has reinforced expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.



The Dow rose 55.47 points or 0.3 percent to 21,006.94, the Nasdaq climbed 25.42 points or 0.4 percent to 6,100.76 and the S&P 500 advanced 9.77 points or 0.4 percent to 2,399.29.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday ahead of the French presidential election. The French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures steadied Friday as bargain hunters swooped in to halt the recent decline. WTI crude for June delivery climbed $0.70 to $46.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



