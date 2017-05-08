Mirantis, Inc. Joseph Eckert E-mail: jeckert@mirantis.com Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Mirantis, the managed open cloud company, announced today the signing of a global, strategic collaboration agreement to help customers adopt open cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack and related open source technologies such as Kubernetes.Fujitsu and Mirantis will work together to integrate Mirantis Cloud Platform, announced last month and a unique build-operate-transfer open infrastructure delivery model with Fujitsu' hardware, software, and support capabilities. With this agreement, Fujitsu will become Mirantis' strategic partner embracing this methodology and introducing it to customers."Today, modern infrastructure is defined by public cloud vendors that give customers an experience where they don't have to think about software," said Boris Renski, Mirantis' Co-Founder and CMO. "Infrastructure software is changing. Instead, customers will consume infrastructure as a service, where everything is API driven, managed and continuously delivered. We are very excited to find a strategic partner in Fujitsu who is eager to collaborate with us to bring its benefits to the broader market.""We are excited to have partnered with Mirantis to extend our OpenStack private cloud business. Mirantis' unique build-operate-transfer delivery model, coupled with Fujitsu's extensive experience and hardware and software offering in serving our mission critical customer systems, will enable large enterprises to adopt open cloud with confidence," said Katsue Tanaka, SVP and Head of the Platform Software at Fujitsu.Mirantis' approach to infrastructure delivery departs from the traditional software-centric method that revolves around licensing and support subscriptions. Instead, the company is pioneering an operations-centric approach, where open infrastructure is continuously delivered with an operations SLA through a managed service or by the customer themselves. This way, software updates no longer happen once every 6-12 months, but are introduced in minor increments on a weekly basis and with no down time.Having already delivered a wide range of private cloud offerings, Fujitsu will add a new privately managed global OpenStack based on Mirantis Cloud Platform, starting from June 2017 in Japan followed by other regions, to fulfill the growing demand of customers for an easy-to-use open and standards-based cloud platform.About MirantisMirantis delivers open cloud infrastructure to top enterprises using OpenStack, Kubernetes and related open source technologies. The company is a major contributor of code to many open infrastructure projects and follows a build-operate-transfer model to deliver its Mirantis Cloud Platform and cloud management services, empowering customers to take advantage of open source innovation with no vendor lock-in. To date Mirantis has helped over 200 enterprises build and operate some of the largest open clouds in the world. Its customers include iconic brands such as AT&T, Comcast, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, eBay, Wells Fargo Bank and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.