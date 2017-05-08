HAYWARD, CA--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - RefleXion Medical, a medical equipment company developing the first biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) system for targeted, personalized radiotherapy, announced today that industry veteran Todd Powell has been appointed President, CEO and a Board of Directors member. Powell spent the past 29 years developing innovative products while leading global organizations in cancer care. During a distinguished 11 year career at Elekta AB, a world leader in radiation oncology solutions, Powell held senior executive roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Comprehensive Oncology Solutions where he led a business unit with more than $1B in revenue and 1,200 employees across North America, Europe and Asia.

From 1992 through 2005, Powell worked at IMPAC Medical Systems, a leader in information systems for radiation and medical oncology. In 1997 he became VP of Product Engineering & Development and was involved with the company's successful public offering and subsequent acquisition by Elekta in 2005. Powell began his career as an Oncology Marketing and Business Specialist at Varian Medical Systems.

He completed Executive Innovation and Leadership Programs at Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2010, and earned a Bachelor of Physics and Mathematics from California State University-Chico in 1990.

"I'm excited to join the tremendous innovators at RefleXion Medical," said Powell. "Radiation therapy is a cost-effective pillar of cancer treatment, and RefleXion is developing the most profound advance in radiotherapy I've seen in decades. By leveraging biological signals from tumors during treatment, this company has the potential to significantly improve cancer care for millions of patients across the world."

"Todd has a sterling record of achievement in our industry," said Samuel Mazin, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Technology Officer of RefleXion. "He shares our passion for dramatically transforming and improving how cancer patients are treated with radiotherapy. He also knows how to grow a successful global brand and business. We feel fortunate to have him heading our fast-growing team."

About RefleXion Medical

RefleXion Medical is a privately held medical device company developing the first biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) system for cancer treatment. By leveraging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in a novel way, RefleXion's patented technology causes tumors to continuously signal their location during treatment, potentially revolutionizing treatment of metastatic disease. RefleXion is backed by premier investment firms Sofinnova Partners, KCK Group, Pfizer Venture Investments, Venrock and Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. The company has also received grant funding from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. For more information, visit www.reflexionmedical.com and follow @reflexionmed on Twitter.

