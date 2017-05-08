NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, May 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation today announced its contributions to a successful trial of KDDI's next generation enterprise platform in collaboration with Red Hat, K.K.KDDI provides high-quality communication and services in line with the company's "life design" strategy. In the future, as 5G and IoT services become more prevalent, it is expected that development and operation of fast and efficient services will be necessary on a larger number of servers and infrastructure. For this reason, NEC participated in trials with Red Hat, K.K. to confirm the feasibility of KDDI's next generation integrated platform, which includes infrastructure and IaaS, and can operate with multiple types of systems.These trials were conducted from January to April 2017 and confirmed the feasibility of advanced functions as outlined below.1. The utilization of open cloud technology to support the construction of high-quality and highly reliable system infrastructure for telecommunications carriers2. Integrated management of numerous services using simple infrastructure, flexible services and efficient operations3. Maintenance and replacement of servers and storage devices without stopping service4. Advanced monitoring utilizing distributed monitoring technology from the KDDI Research InstituteIn these trials, the Red Hat OpenStack Platform was used to create an open cloud environment, while NEC managed the building of infrastructure by utilizing its cloud infrastructure construction experience, operation record and know-how.Going forward, NEC plans to continue collaborating with Red Hat, K.K. in order to enable the performance of KDDI's next generation platform."We would like to create an ideal platform that strongly supports KDDI's next generation system and business. As part of this, stability, flexibility and manageability are also required," said Akihiro Nakashima, General Manager, Platform Development Division, KDDI. "NEC supported these trials with Red Hat through advanced technological strengths with respect to OpenStack and cloud systems. We aim to leverage the results of these trials in order to accelerate the completion of our next generation platform."NEC Corporation today announced its contributions to a successful trial of KDDI's next generation enterprise platform in collaboration with Red Hat, K.K.KDDI provides high-quality communication and services in line with the company's "life design" strategy. In the future, as 5G and IoT services become more prevalent, it is expected that development and operation of fast and efficient services will be necessary on a larger number of servers and infrastructure. For this reason, NEC participated in trials with Red Hat, K.K. to confirm the feasibility of KDDI's next generation integrated platform, which includes infrastructure and IaaS, and can operate with multiple types of systems.These trials were conducted from January to April 2017 and confirmed the feasibility of advanced functions as outlined below.1. The utilization of open cloud technology to support the construction of high-quality and highly reliable system infrastructure for telecommunications carriers2. Integrated management of numerous services using simple infrastructure, flexible services and efficient operations3. Maintenance and replacement of servers and storage devices without stopping service4. Advanced monitoring utilizing distributed monitoring technology from the KDDI Research InstituteIn these trials, the Red Hat OpenStack Platform was used to create an open cloud environment, while NEC managed the building of infrastructure by utilizing its cloud infrastructure construction experience, operation record and know-how.Going forward, NEC plans to continue collaborating with Red Hat, K.K. in order to enable the performance of KDDI's next generation platform."We would like to create an ideal platform that strongly supports KDDI's next generation system and business. As part of this, stability, flexibility and manageability are also required," said Akihiro Nakashima, General Manager, Platform Development Division, KDDI. "NEC supported these trials with Red Hat through advanced technological strengths with respect to OpenStack and cloud systems. We aim to leverage the results of these trials in order to accelerate the completion of our next generation platform.""We are proud to have worked as a team on these trials to help implement KDDI's next generation platform and to have contributed with our extensive experience in building OpenStack," said Masaru Takaishi, Vice President, Telecom Carrier Business Unit, NEC Corporation. "We are confident that this success is an important step towards the realization of the KDDI concept.""KDDI is a great example of a telecommunications operator who is creating a modern cloud infrastructure based on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform," said Radhesh Balakrishnan, General Manager, OpenStack, Red Hat. "Standardizing on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, a highly scalable and 100% open IaaS platform, offers telecom operators the flexibility and scalability they require for its cloud and NFV services.""We are proud to have worked as a team on these trials to help implement KDDI's next generation platform and to have contributed with our extensive experience in building OpenStack," said Masaru Takaishi, Vice President, Telecom Carrier Business Unit, NEC Corporation. "We are confident that this success is an important step towards the realization of the KDDI concept.""KDDI is a great example of a telecommunications operator who is creating a modern cloud infrastructure based on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform," said Radhesh Balakrishnan, General Manager, OpenStack, Red Hat. "Standardizing on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, a highly scalable and 100% open IaaS platform, offers telecom operators the flexibility and scalability they require for its cloud and NFV services."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.