COURTENAY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSX VENTURE: EGA)(FRANKFURT: NJGP)(OTC PINK: APMFF) ("Eagle", "Eagle Graphite", or the "Company") announces that Alan Grujic intends to resign as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective Sunday, May 28, 2017 (three weeks from today). Mr. Grujic is relinquishing the role as Interim CFO so that he may dedicate himself full-time to the growth of his investment and advisory business, Coherion, which he founded in 2015. Alan will continue to work out of the San Francisco Bay area while at the same time maintaining continuity with Eagle by transitioning to an advisory role. He has agreed to assist the Company during the transfer of responsibilities to his successor once appointed by the Company. Eagle and its Board extend their sincere thanks to Mr. Grujic for his valuable contributions as Interim CFO, and look forward to his continued involvement on the Advisory Board.

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite Incorporated is an Ontario company that owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "NJGP", and on the US OTC market under the symbol "APMFF".

