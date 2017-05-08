Toshiba Announces Renewed Focus for the Middle East Business PC Market

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Toshiba to focus on offering innovative product solutions to drive efficiencies and address business challenges

Toshiba today announced its renewed strategy for the Middle East, cementing its focus for the business computing market through the development of business to business (B2B) PC devices and solutions. Toshiba will concentrate its efforts on ensuring customers in the Pan-Middle Eastern region have access to its innovative product solutions built on mobility, security and reliability.

"With over 30 years' heritage in the business device market, solving business challenges and driving efficiencies is in our DNA. We have been present in the Middle Eastern market for several years providing advanced technological solutions through our PC offerings," said Maki Yamashita, Senior Vice President, PC & Solutions EMEA, Toshiba Europe GmbH. "Our renewed focus is to grow our presence in the Middle East substantially, and ensure we are seen as a leading B2B PC business that provides innovative technology - helping businesses to address the challenges that trends such as digital transformation and the mobile workforce are presenting to them."

"Businesses in the Middle East are under increasing pressure to make sure that they have the technology and processes in place to meet employee demands for flexible, secure working solutions. Embracing mobile technology not only drives staff engagement and workplace satisfaction, but also increases productivity while making long term cost savings" adds Yamashita.

Solutions such as Toshiba Mobile Zero Client (TMZC), enable employees to work flexibly - anywhere, anytime, without compromising on the security of business-critical data by offering a more secure method of data and device management. For employees handling increasing volumes of sensitive information, zero client solutions remove the threat of malware from being stored on devices, as well eliminate data theft in the event of a device being lost or stolen.

"We are seeing an increase in businesses looking for hardware solutions that not only solve business challenges, but drive efficiencies and address the need for more flexible, secure working solutions", said Mr. Yasser M. Ghoneim, Enterprise Marketing Group General Manager, El Araby. "Combined with a solution like TMZC that empowers staff to work on the move, while following all of the business security regulations, will be a much-anticipated proposition in the Middle East."

Toshiba has adopted a more focused B2B distribution strategy to ensure the end-user has access to all its product solutions, with partners across the region including ABM in KSA, El Araby in Egypt, Al Futtaim in UAE, ABM in Kuwait, and Mannai in Qatar.

"Toshiba is a well-known and respected brand in the Middle East, we're looking forward to working together on its renewed B2B strategy to grow its position in this competitive sector," adds Mr. Rajagopal. S, General Manager, Al Futtaim Electronic, Techserve.

"We believe the investments we are making across EMEA are creating strong conditions for growing our PC business in our core regions and sectors," adds Yamashita. "We're confident in the strength of our renewed strategy and channel partners and are aiming for sustained growth across the Middle East."

