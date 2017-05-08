ARYZTA AG / Announcement by ARYZTA AG: Statement from the Board of Directors regarding share price movement and speculation. . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich/Switzerland, 8 May 2017

Announcement by ARYZTA AG: Statement from the Board of Directors regarding share price movement and speculation.

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2102471/797327.pdf)

