BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports increased notably in April, data from the customs administration showed Monday.



Exports advanced 14.3 percent year-on-year in yuan terms in April. However, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 16.8 percent.



Likewise, imports grew 18.6 percent, but slower than the 29.3 percent rise economists had forecast.



As a result, the trade surplus totaled CNY 262.3 billion. The expected level was CNY 197.2 billion.



