VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") reported today that unusual spring weather conditions and rapid snow melt have resulted in water inflow into the Lornex and Valley pits at Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC). As a precautionary measure, mining has been temporarily suspended in the affected areas.

We are currently assessing the potential impact on production and are examining options to enhance dewatering. The assessment is expected to take a number of days. The mill continues to operate normally and mining is taking place in unaffected areas.

HVC's tailings management facilities have not been impacted by the flooding in the region.

