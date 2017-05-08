

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) Monday said it has launched Xfinity xFi, a new way to personalize, manage and control home Wi-Fi experience.



It provides a simple digital dashboard for customers to set up their home Wi-Fi network, find their password, see what devices are connected, troubleshoot issues, set parental controls and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network during dinner or bedtime. xFi gives customers unprecedented visibility and control over one of the most important technologies in their home.



The xFi experience can be controlled via a mobile app, website and on the TV with the X1 voice remote. To get started, customers simply need to visit www.xfinity.com/myxfi or download the xFi app (for iOS and Android).



xFi is now available to the 10 million Xfinity Internet customers with a compatible Xfinity WiFi device - the xFi Wireless Gateway or the xFi Advanced Gateway - and comes at no extra cost.



