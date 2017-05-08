Storytel Now Available in Russia

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On May 8th Storytel goes online in Russia with 2,000 audio titles mostly concentrated within lighter fiction, with some non-fiction, as well. By the end of the year the service will have grown to 4,000 titles, and will include most of the current Russian bestsellers. Subscriptions will cost 449 rub per month.

"Our goal is to make audio books very popular in Russia. We have an excellent local team in place, and they're going to work hard to ensure Storytel reaches its goals," says Storytel CEO Jonas Tellander.

Publishing houses cooperating with Storytel in Russia include the French publishing group Hachette's Russian subsidiary Azbuka-Atticus, as well as Audiokniga, Ardis, Vimbo and AB Publishing. Authors and readers are compensated according to international standards.

Classic titles by authors such as Boris Pasternak and Vladimir Nabokov will now be available through Storytel, as well as works by contemporary authorsVictor Pelevin och Dina Rubina. Foreign authors such as Stephen King and Ernest Hemingway will also be available.

