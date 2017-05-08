

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.5829 against the euro and a 5-week high of 78.08 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.5872 and 77.92, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 1.0689 from Friday's closing value of 1.0707.



The kiwi edged up to 0.6927 against the U.S. dollar,from last week's closing value of 0.6916.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.54 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie and 0.70 against the greenback.



