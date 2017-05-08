London, May 8, 2017 - Anoto Group AB (Anoto) has now received a total of USD 6 million from licensing and collaboration agreements announced in April 2017. USD 5 million relates to the collaboration agreement with SMark Co., Ltd. (SMark) and USD 1 million is the first tranche of proceeds from the licensing agreement with NeoLAB Convergence Inc. (NeoLAB).



"This investment by SMark and the licensing fee from NeoLAB marks the beginning of a collaborative relationship between these companies and Anoto," said Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto. "In the ADNA space, Anoto will accelerate the development of the copy-protected patterns in conjunction with the engineers of SMark. In the digital pen market, there are many areas of collaboration where both Anoto and NeoLAB can work together in order to reduce the cost of R&D and expand the size of the global market. We look forward to working with these companies."



Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is using its pattern, optics, and image-processing expertise to bridge between the analogue and digital domains through an initiative known as Anoto DNA (ADNA). ADNA makes it possible to uniquely and unobtrusively mark physical objects and then easily identify those individual objects using ubiquitous mobile devices such as phones and tablets.



