Fusionex Wins Technology Partner Award from Amazon Web Services

The tech company also bags the 2017 Most Innovative Company Award at the World Tourism Economic Conference (WTEC) in China

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusionex, a multi award winning market leader in Big Data Analytics (BDA) and the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning; today shares that it has recently won two prestigious awards that further stamp its capability in providing innovative technology.

Recognition from Amazon Web Services

Fusionex was awarded the Top Technology Partner Award' at the recently concluded Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit 2017 - in recognition of its being the highest performing AWS partner for 2016. This is the second consecutive AWS award for Fusionex, as the company won the AWS Top Innovation Partner at the annual summit last year.

James Houng, Fusionex Senior Vice President says, "Fusionex is truly honored to receive both awards as recognition for the amazing work that our team has achieved. It is an uplifting and deserving recognition of the dedication and efforts of our team to provide Fusionex BDA and IoT software solutions that are compatible, not just via an on-premise basis, but also on the Cloud as well as via a Hybrid model."

Fusionex is a part of the AWS Partner Network (APN), and provides a comprehensive, cloud enabled BDA and IoT platform that help businesses collect and analyse their customer data, to better understand customer patterns and needs.

Customer Centric Solutions

Fusionex's offerings are used by many industries including those in the Retail as well as Travel and Hospitality sector where it is essential for businesses to understand, at speed, their customers' needs and the changing trends. These solutions are instrumental in cultivating efficiency, increasing productivity, and boosting revenue.

On top of that, the reliability and proven track record of Fusionex solutions earned them another feather to the cap with a surprise win of the Most Innovative Award, given out by the World Tourism Economic Conference (WTEC) that was held in Heze, Shandong, China.

Houng further commented: "In order to stay ahead, customer centric enterprises need to be able to make informed data based decisions that are only possible with powerful analytics and data management solutions like Fusionex GIANT.

The hospitality and tourism sector is one of our key focus sectors, and we are very excited and grateful that our solutions are receiving recognition across different parts of the World for their innovation and credibility in this space.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning international provider of software solutions, specializing in Business Intelligence, Analytics and Big Data. Its offerings are focused on helping clients manage, understand and derive value and insights from data.

