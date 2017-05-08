BH Global Limited - Correction: Conversion of Securities

This announcement is a replacement for one released at 18:37 on 28 April 2017.

As a result of a correction to the share conversion ratios an additional 2,369 Sterling shares were issued, and are due to be cancelled by the Company. Whilst the number of Sterling shares issued has been corrected in the announcement below the total number of voting rights still contains the additional 2,369 Sterling shares, until such time as they are cancelled.

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Completion of 31 March 2017 Share Conversion

5 May 2017

Following the publication on 21 April 2017 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 March 2017, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 March 2017 share conversion date:

0.791351 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share 1.263662 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

390,732 Sterling shares of no par value;

and the following shares will be cancelled:

493,754 US Dollar shares of no par value;

all with effect from 26 April 2017.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 2 May 2017. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on 2 May 2017.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 3,660,647 US Dollar Shares

- 428,455 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 22,527,044 Sterling Shares

- 2,361,653 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 1

Sterling Share 1.97950

From 26 April 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 48,252,930.

Enquiries:

Website: www.bhglobal.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

