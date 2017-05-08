sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, May 7

08 May 2017

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 30 April 2017 was 242.12 (31 March 2017: 241.49p per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 April 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy PLC80.011.2%
Northgate PLC32.44.4%
Grainger PLC31.83.0%
STV Group Plc20.714.2%
Fair FX Group14.925.9%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.12.929.9%
NCC Group10.12.5%
GI Dynamics Inc7.840.8%
Sutton Harbour7.729.3%
Johnston Press PLC3.721.4%
Total of ten largest holdings222.0
Other investments24.9
Cash and accruals(4.8)
Total NAV242.1


For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2017 PR Newswire