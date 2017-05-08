Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, May 7
08 May 2017
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")
Monthly Net Asset Value
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 30 April 2017 was 242.12 (31 March 2017: 241.49p per share).
The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 April 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:
|Top ten holdings
|Pence per share
|Percentage of investee equity held
|Hurricane Energy PLC
|80.0
|11.2%
|Northgate PLC
|32.4
|4.4%
|Grainger PLC
|31.8
|3.0%
|STV Group Plc
|20.7
|14.2%
|Fair FX Group
|14.9
|25.9%
|Leaf Clean Energy Co.
|12.9
|29.9%
|NCC Group
|10.1
|2.5%
|GI Dynamics Inc
|7.8
|40.8%
|Sutton Harbour
|7.7
|29.3%
|Johnston Press PLC
|3.7
|21.4%
|Total of ten largest holdings
|222.0
|Other investments
|24.9
|Cash and accruals
|(4.8)
|Total NAV
|242.1
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080