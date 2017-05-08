Walcom Group Ltd - Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

8 May 2017

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Walcom is pleased to announce that an electronic copy of its annual report and accounts for the 12 months ended 31 December 2016 (the "Annual Report") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting" or "AGM") and form of proxy are available from the Company's website at www.walcomgroup.com in accordance with AIM Rule 20.

Printed copies of the Annual Report will be posted to shareholders together with the notice of AGM and form of proxy by 12 May 2017.

Walcom's Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Reeds Smith Richards Butler, in Hong Kong at 2:30 pm on Wednesday 14 June 2017.

Further enquiries: