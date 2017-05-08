

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 82.69 against the yen, a 4-day high of 1.4964 against the euro and nearly a 3-week high of 1.0082 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 82.51, 1.5008 and 1.0119, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3644 from an early low of 1.3674.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 83.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the euro, 0.99 against the aussie and 1.35 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX