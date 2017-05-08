

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open higher on Monday after pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election signaled a diminished risk of Frexit.



After winning some 66 percent of the vote, Macron vowed to heal the social divisions exposed by France's acrimonious election campaign.



The euro hit a six-month high and oil extended gains despite disappointing trade figures from China while gold held steady amid dollar weakness.



Chinese exports advanced an annual 14.3 percent in yuan terms in April, a tad weaker than the expected 16.8 percent. Imports grew 18.6 percent, slower than the 29.3 percent rise economists had forecast.



Asian stocks are broadly higher, with Japan's Nikkei index rallying over 2 percent to reach a 17-month high as trading resumed following five-day Golden Week holidays.



The yen weakened against the dollar as a strong U.S. jobs report bolstered expectations of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in June.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as oil prices rebounded and a report showed stronger than expected job growth in April. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.4 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.7 percent on Friday to end at a 21-month high, with gains underpinned by well-received earnings reports and the prospect of a Macron victory in Sunday's runoff race in France.



France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.1 percent, the German DAX rose 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.



