Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2017 Buyback period IVL1LOS6 Invalda INVL VLN - 18.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Dividend record date OEG1T Olympic Entertainment TLN Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Dividend record date PTR1L Panevežio statybos VLN trestas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Dividend record date KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Government securities LTGCB1102 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 7A Vyriausybe LTGNB1102 7A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Interim report, 3 GRG1L Grigeo Grigiškes VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Annual General Meeting BLT1T Baltika TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2017 Interim report, 3 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2017 Dividend ex-date AMG1L Amber Grid VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2017 Dividend ex-date GRG1L Grigeo Grigiškes VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2017 Dividend ex-date LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2017 Dividend ex-date SNG1L Snaige VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2017 Dividend payment date OEG1T Olympic Entertainment TLN Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Dividend record date LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Dividend record date AMG1L Amber Grid VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Dividend ex-date K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Dividend record date SNG1L Snaige VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Dividend record date GRG1L Grigeo Grigiškes VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2017 Dividend ex-date HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Dividend ex-date TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Dividend record date HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Dividend record date K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Dividend ex-date APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Dividend ex-date PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Dividend payment SNG1L Snaige VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Interim report, 3 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Interim report, 3 NCN1T Nordecon TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Interim report, 3 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Annual General Meeting TPD1T Trigon Property TLN Development -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2017 Interim report, 3 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend ex-date RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend ex-date KNR1L Kauno energija VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend ex-date VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend record date TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend payment ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend ex-date SCM1R Siguldas CMAS RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend record date APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2017 Dividend record date PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



