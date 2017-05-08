KONECRANES PLC Managers' Transactions May 8, 2017 at 09.00 EET



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ottola,Teo Position: Chief Financial Officer ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20170506210116_7 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Konecranes Oyj LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 87 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 131 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 56 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 160 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 38.02000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 38.04000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 38.02000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 38.02000 Euro Volume: 78 Unit price: 38.04000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 38.04000 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 700 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.30000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.30000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.30000 Euro Volume: 199 Unit price: 38.30000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 38.31000 Euro Volume: 95 Unit price: 38.50000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 38.75000 Euro Volume: 87 Unit price: 38.75000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 38.75000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 38.75000 Euro Volume: 346 Unit price: 38.75000 Euro Volume: 84 Unit price: 38.75000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 38.29360 Euro



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com