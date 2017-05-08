Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 8 May 2017 at 9:00, Helsinki



Affecto discloses preliminary information regarding its Q1/2017 results and increases its revenue outlook for the year 2017



Affecto discloses preliminary information regarding its Q1/2017 results and increases its revenue outlook for the year 2017. The Company's Q1/2017 revenue was approximately 30.2 MEUR (Q1/2016: 27.3 MEUR) and operating profit was 1.9 MEUR (Q1/2016: 1.0 MEUR). Further, the Company increases its revenue outlook for the year 2017.



New Outlook: Affecto expects its FY'17 revenue to be above the previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY'17 operating profit to be at the same level or below the previous year (2016: 6.7 MEUR).



Previous Outlook announced 17 February 2017: Affecto expects its FY'17 revenue to be at the same level or above the previous year, and its FY'17 operating profit to be at the same level or below the previous year.



Affecto publishes its Q1/2017 interim report 11 May 2017 approximately at 9:00 Helsinki time. Due to the silent period, the Company will not comment its outlook or financial results until the Q1/2017 briefing that will be arranged 11 May 2017 at 15:00 at Affecto Plc.



AFFECTO PLC



For additional information, please contact:



Martti Nurminen CFO +358 40 751 7194 martti.nurminen@affecto.com



Sakari Knuutti Director, Legal & IR +358 50 562 4077 sakari.knuutti@affecto.com



www.affecto.com