Ratos: Interim report January-March 2017

Development in company portfolio

Sales growth of 7%

Increase in EBITA from SEK 14m to SEK 102m

Increase of adjusted EBITA from SEK 95m to SEK 110m, +16%

Acquisitions and divestments

Divestment of the remaining shareholding in Arcus, exit gain SEK 33m. Total exit gain amounted to SEK 1,437m

Divestment of AH Industries completed, exit loss amounted to SEK 32m

Financial information

Consolidated net sales SEK 5,561m (5,905)

Loss before tax SEK -32m (-25)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)

Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company totaled SEK 3,386m (4,123)

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 17 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industry and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,200 employees.

