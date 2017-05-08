

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its first-quarter consolidated net income was 0.6 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 0.1 million euros.



The company improved its EBIT to 2.6 million euros from last year's 0.6 million euros. EBITDA grew 8.2 percent to 10.5 million euros from last year's 9.7 million euros. The EBITDA margin rose by 2 percentage points to 12%.



Revenues, meanwhile, fell 10.3 percent to 88.7 million euros from 98.9 million euros one year earlier.



Further, QSC confirmed its forecast for 2017. QSC expects to generate revenues of between 355 million euros and 365 million euros in the current financial year. The company expects to generate EBITDA of between 36 million euros and 40 million euros.



QSC's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, said, 'Positioning ourselves as the digitiser to the SME sector and our reorganisation are paying off. We are growing in those areas where we aim to achieve growth and thus boosting our earnings and financial strength.'



