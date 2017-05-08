Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-05-08 08:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
We are delivering the review of the Bank's performance for the period of 3 months 2017 and Interim information with the confirmation of the responsible persons (enclosed).
Head of Finance and Risk Management Division Donatas Savickas shall provide additional information by tel. +370 41 595 602.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630058
