AkzoNobel NV: Invitation - Media Conference Call

Dear editor,

We would like to invite you to the 10.30 am CET media conference call, for today, May 8, 2017, hosted by our CEO Ton Büchner.

Please find dial in details below.

Conference call dial-in number Participant's entry code +31 (0) 20 531 5841 677259#

Best regards,

Diana Abrahams

AkzoNobel Media Relations

Head Office AkzoNobel

Christian Neefestraat 2

1077 WW Amsterdam

Invitation - PDF (http://hugin.info/130660/R/2102514/797341.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AkzoNobel NV via Globenewswire

